EBRSO to accept applications for annual Christmas toy drive next week

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office will soon begin accepting applications for its annual holiday toy drive.

Starting next week, the sheriff's office will take applications for the Christmas Crusade for Children program. For nearly 30 years, the program has helped buy holiday gifts for children in need.

Parents can apply by visiting an East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office substation and filling out an application Monday, November 26th through Friday, November 30th, or by visiting the Baton Rouge City Constable’s Office Community Services Division located at 222 St. Louis Street (B1) Downtown Baton Rouge between the hours of 9 a.m. and

4 p.m.

Applicants must live within East Baton Rouge Parish, and children must be under 12 years of age to qualify for this program. Parents must have child’s social security number in order to apply. Limit one toy per child.

Anyone wanting to donate new, unwrapped, Christmas toys may do so at Cumulus Media Inc. at 631 Main Street. (225) 926-1106, City Constable's Office Headquarters in the City Court Building, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Substations across the parish.

Those interested in participating can apply at the substations listed below.

Gardere

3777 L’Auberge Crossing. Baton Rouge, LA 70820 Phone: (225) 389-5511 Fax: (225) 389-8279

Central

13016 Gurney Road Baton Rouge, LA 70818 Phone: (225) 389-5177 Fax: (225) 389-8980

Kleinpeter

14431 Airline Highway Baton Rouge, LA 70817 Phone: (225) 389-5114 Fax: (225) 389-7823

Scotlandville

1270 Rosenwald Baton Rouge, LA 70807 Phone: (225) 389-5105 Fax: (225) 389-7829

Zachary-Plains

23060 Brian Road Zachary, La 70791 Phone: (225) 389-5037 Fax: (225) 389-8700

Pride-Chaneyville

12828 Jackson Road, Zachary, La 70791 Phone: (225) 289-8985 Fax: (225) 389-8988