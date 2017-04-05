EBRSO-sponsored races benefiting deputies shot in July ambush

ZACHARY - This year's Motorman 5K and One Mile Deputy Dash will benefit Cpl. Nick Tullier and Sgt. Bruce Simmons, who were shot during the Airline Hwy. ambush in July 2016.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office officials say the Reserve Deputies and Officers Foundation is coordinating with the race to donate all proceeds to the deputies' families.

"This will be a wonderful event," Cpt. Lisa Blackman of the EBRSO Community Policing Division said. "Not only is the foundation raising funds to support two wonderful law enforcement officers, this will be an event where law enforcement and the community can come together as well."

Cpl. Tullier and Sgt. Simmons were shot during the ambush on law enforcement in July. Their injuries have caused both deputies to undergo multiple surgeries and continuing therapy. Officials say Simmons also lost his home during the August flood.

"Law enforcement officers and other first responders give of themselves every day," Scott McKnight from the Reserve Deputies and Officers Foundation said. "This is a way for the community to give a little back to two men who have given so much."

The race begins at 8 a.m. on May 20 at Zachary High School. Food and entertainment will be available. EBRSO said they plan to provide a look at several law enforcement tools at the event, including a tactical response vehicle, boat and helicopter.

All donations are tax deductible, according to EBRSO, and all proceeds will benefit Cpl. Tullier and Sgt. Simmons.

To register for the Motorman 5K and One Mile Deputy Dash, visit their facebook page or website.