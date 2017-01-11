74°
Latest Weather Blog
EBRSO searching for suspect in attempted second degree murder
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect wanted for attempted second degree murder.
An arrest warrant was drafted for Irvon McKay, 24, Monday. McKay is also facing charges of illegal use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
McKay's whereabouts are currently unknown.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Unwanted FEMA trailers blocks home repairs
-
Teen suspect who shot 11-year-old charged with negligent injuring
-
Dispute continues over Baker Police Chief's salary
-
Lapsed car insurance fine strikes nerve with flood victim
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Chief defends officer who placed female student in headlock