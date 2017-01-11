74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBRSO searching for suspect in attempted second degree murder

1 hour 55 seconds ago January 11, 2017 Jan 11, 2017 Wednesday, January 11 2017 January 11, 2017 3:10 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect wanted for attempted second degree murder.

An arrest warrant was drafted for Irvon McKay, 24, Monday. McKay is also facing charges of illegal use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 

McKay's whereabouts are currently unknown.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days