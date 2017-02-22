EBRSO searching for man who broke into flood damaged Baker home

BAKER – Detectives are searching for the man they say is responsible for burglarizing a flood damaged home in Baker Tuesday.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office shared photos of the suspect on their Facebook page Tuesday. According to EBRSO, a black man wearing a hooded jacket and sweatpants broke into the home that was being repaired in the 2400 block of Richmond St. in Baker.

The victim told authorities that two separate burglaries happened at the same address within the last week. The suspect also tried to break into the victim’s 2001 Ford F350 under a carport.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000.