EBRSO searching for burglary suspect

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking for a burglary suspect who took money from a home on Woodlong Drive.

Deputies say he forced open the rear door of a home and stole an unknown amount of cash from a cup. They also believe he's responsible for similar burglaries across the parish.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064.