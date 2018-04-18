EBRSO now accepting applications for full-time positions

BATON ROUGE- The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is now accepting applications for professionals interested in a career in law enforcement. They are looking to fill the following full-time, entry-level positions.

Corrections Deputies -- Maintains the custody and security of prison inmates through supervision, observation, and monitoring of inmate activities and enforcement of security policies and procedures.

Uniform Patrol Deputies -- General law enforcement work to protect lives, property, and rights of the public. Work involves answering complaint calls and patrolling in an official vehicle, motorcycle or on foot to deter crime or apprehend violators or suspects; securing crime scenes, and enforcement of all traffic and safety laws.

Communications Deputies -- Performs radio and communications work on an assigned shift. Provides information to patrol units on calls in progress as well as other divisions as needed. Receives and shares data as appropriate with law enforcement agencies throughout the country. May be required to respond to calls for service in emergency situations.

According to a post, the EBRSO provides services to the community 24 hours a day. Most full time positions require working rotating shifts, including nights, weekends and holidays.