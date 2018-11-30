EBRSO: Man who picked up drugs charged in housemate's overdose death

BATON ROUGE - Deputies have arrested a man in the death of his housemate after he allegedly helped purchase the drugs that ultimately killed him.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Tyler Castro is charged with principal to second-degree murder in the death of Dylan McClendon. The sheriff's office says Castro and two other suspects, Baylor Johnson and Lambert Louviere III, were living withMcClendon in a "sober living facility" on Antioch Boulevard. All of those living at the home were reportedly recovering drug addicts, according to an arrest warrant.

Investigators learned that on Nov. 19 Johnson told the others he had relapsed, and the three arranged plans to buy heroin off a dealer in Livingston Parish. McClendon, who had reportedly never used heroin before, learned about the deal and gave the others $20 to buy some for him as well.

When the three arrived back at the house with the heroin, all four allegedly partook in the drugs together. Louviere told deputies that after he went back to his room, he was woken up around 2 a.m. and told that Johnson was overdosing and that McClendon was dead.

The men woke up one of the "house managers", who administered a naloxone nasal spray to both men in an effort to revive them. Johnson survived, but McClendon did not.

Castro was arrested Friday and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of principal to second-degree murder. Louviere and Johnson are also listed as defendants in the warrant, but they have yet to be arrested at this time.