EBRSO: Man wanted for robbery in Perkins Rowe parking lot

BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who allegedly robbed an employee in the parking lot of Perkins Rowe.

The incident occurred on June 3 around 10 a.m. in the parking lot near the Orvis store.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the victim said he was in the parking lot returning from the bank and a white Lexus was parked next to him. The car was occupied by two or three unknown black men.

As the victim passed the vehicle, one of the men exited the car and snatched the bank bag from the victim's hand. The victim tried to chase the man, according to the sheriff's office.

The man who took the bank bag is described as having dread locks past shoulder length, 5'8'' in height and weighing 220-230 pounds. He was wearing a gray or light blue crew tee and red gym shorts.



The car the man exited from is described as a four-door white 2012 Lexus, or newer model, with a tinted windows and a sunroof.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5064.