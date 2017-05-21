EBRSO: Man strangles girlfriend, throws dog out of apartment

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after he allegedly strangled his girlfriend and threw her dog out of his apartment Friday night .

Deputies responded to a residence on Jefferson Highway around 10:30 p.m. after a friend of the victim reported that the victim's live-in boyfriend was beating her. The friend told deputies that the victim had been texting her and said that she was afraid for her life.

According to the victim, 39-year-old Derrick Brooks initially got into an argument with her because she got a tattoo without telling him. She said the argument became physical when Brooks poked her in the eye and began strangling her with his hands.

The victim went on to say that Brooks released her and then began yelling at her about a dog she recently adopted, which he did not want at his residence. Brooks then allegedly grabbed the dog and threw it out the front door. The victim says the dog was not secured to keep it from running away.

According to the sheriff's office, the dog still has not been located.

Deputies then spoke to Brooks who said the argument never turned physical. He also said he placed the dog outside and admitted to not securing it.

As deputies arrested Brooks, they detected a strong scent of marijuana and searched the couch he had been sitting on. There, deputies found a small bag of suspected marijuana.

After Brooks was taken into custody, deputies found that he was in violation of a temporary restraining order which prohibited from contacting the victim. They also discovered he had previously been arrested for domestic abuse twice in the past, with the most recent arrest involving the same victim.

Brooks was arrested and charged with domestic abuse battery by strangulation, cruelty to animals, violation of protective orders, and possession of marijuana.