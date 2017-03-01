79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBRSO: man stole $16,000 drone from unlocked truck

59 minutes 2 seconds ago March 01, 2017 Mar 1, 2017 Wednesday, March 01 2017 March 01, 2017 9:55 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – Detectives are looking for a man who stole a $16,000 drone from an unlocked truck on Centurion Avenue Wednesday morning.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the man opened an unlocked pickup truck and stole a black and yellow Sensefly Ebee Autonomous mapping drone from the backseat. Detectives say the drone is valued at $16,000.

Detectives described the suspect as a black male wearing a hooded jacket, dark colored pants and Nike slippers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days