EBRSO: man stole $16,000 drone from unlocked truck

BATON ROUGE – Detectives are looking for a man who stole a $16,000 drone from an unlocked truck on Centurion Avenue Wednesday morning.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the man opened an unlocked pickup truck and stole a black and yellow Sensefly Ebee Autonomous mapping drone from the backseat. Detectives say the drone is valued at $16,000.

Detectives described the suspect as a black male wearing a hooded jacket, dark colored pants and Nike slippers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000.