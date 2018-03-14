65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBRSO: Man found shot to death in apartment Wednesday

4 hours 3 minutes 7 seconds ago Wednesday, March 14 2018 Mar 14, 2018 March 14, 2018 10:44 AM March 14, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a man that was found in his apartment early Wednesday morning.

Detectives responded to a call of a person shot inside an apartment in the 6000 block of Hanks Drive at approximately 4:40 a.m. At the scene, authorities found Christopher Levi Jackson, 26, dead inside his apartment due to an apparent gunshot wound.

The incident is still under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days