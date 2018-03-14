65°
EBRSO: Man found shot to death in apartment Wednesday
BATON ROUGE- Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a man that was found in his apartment early Wednesday morning.
Detectives responded to a call of a person shot inside an apartment in the 6000 block of Hanks Drive at approximately 4:40 a.m. At the scene, authorities found Christopher Levi Jackson, 26, dead inside his apartment due to an apparent gunshot wound.
The incident is still under investigation.
