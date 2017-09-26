EBRSO: Man charged with DWI, negligent homicide after running over brother

GREENWELL SPRINGS - Authorities say a man has been arrested after he allegedly ran over and killed his brother with his vehicle early Tuesday morning.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Stephen Hebert is charged with negligent homicide and DWI after the incident was reported in the 37000 block of Greenwell Springs Road around 3:40 a.m.

State Police arrived on the scene to find Hebert semi-conscious in the driver's seat of his Dodge truck with his brother, Kirk, pinned under the rear driver's side tire. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and Hebert was taken into custody.

Hebert stated he last remembered dropping off a co-worker in his vehicle and later being awoken by police. He further stated he did not know how the victim got underneath his vehicle, but remembers him last being in the front passenger seat. He also admitted to drinking.