EBRSO: Man bound with electrical cables, cars stolen in armed robbery

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man Tuesday after he allegedly robbed a victim at gunpoint inside of his own home and fled the scene in a stolen sports car.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office first responded to the robbery on June 4, at a home on Landis Drive.

The victim says he was approached outside of his home by 27-year-old Donnie Cavalier and another unidentified male. The two men then forced the victim inside at gunpoint and tied him up with electrical cables.

Once the man was bound, the two stole several items, including a Beretta firearm and the man's cars, a Corvette and BMW. The victim's wife was later able to track one of the thieves near the Baton Rouge Airport using an app on the victim's stolen cell phone and iPad.

Deputies searched the area near the airport and spotted the black Corvette on Edwin Street. They then circled back around and found the vehicle abandoned on another nearby street.

The deputies soon spotted Cavalier, who matched one of the suspects' descriptions, on Edwin Street. Cavalier was detained and deputies brought the victim to the scene to make a positive identification. However, the victim was unable to positively identify Cavalier at the time and he was released.

The sheriff's office was later able to obtain fingerprints belonging to Cavalier on the exterior of the stolen vehicle. Cavalier initially denied touching the vehicle. But, after officers told him his fingerprints were found on the Corvette at a later date, he said he had approached it at one time and asked the driver to turn his music down.

Deputies noted that Cavalier had changed his story between the two meetings and he was arrested. He was later charged with armed robbery, theft of a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated burglary, and false imprisonment.