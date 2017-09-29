EBRSO looking for suspect who used fraudulent credit card

EAST BATON ROUGE- Deputies from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office are looking for a suspect who used a fraudulent credit card at an area Walmart.

The incident took place on June 16 at a Walmart in Port Allen.

According to reports, the suspect purchased gift cards with a cloned credit card. After leaving the Port Allen location, the suspect drove to different Walmart locations in Baton Rouge to use the gift cards. The money on the gift cards came to $1,200.00.

The suspect is described as being a white male wearing a white shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information concerning the incident or the identity of the suspect is encouraged to call 2255-389-5009.