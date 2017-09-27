EBRSO looking for suspect who broke into area business

EAST BATON ROUGE- Deputies from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect who stole personal items from an area business.

The incident took place on September 22 at the Thompson Pipe Group on Samuels Road.

Authorities say the suspect entered the business through an unlocked door and went into the employee locker room. In the locker room, the suspect cut several locks and went through the lockers.

After going through the lockers, the suspect put the stolen personal items into a clear mesh bag and exited the business.

Authorities said at this time, it is unknown if the suspect is affiliated with the business or had previous access to the building.

The suspect is described as being a black male wearing a black shirt and black jeans. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 225-389-5000.