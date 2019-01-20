EBRSO looking for suspect accused of burglarizing restaurant

43°
BATON ROUGE - EBRSO detectives are looking for a man that burglarized Adams Grill at 12275 Plank Rd. at 1:30 yesterday morning.

Video surveillance shows a man using a tire tool to break a rear window on the drive-thru side of the store. He then enters the office and pries open a filling cabinet and steals a large amount of cash and fleeing. Video also shows what appears to be a white or gray truck dropping the suspect off. 

Anyone with information as to the suspect’s identity or the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 389-5000 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at 344-STOP. 

