EBRSO looking for missing pregnant woman

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are looking for a pregnant woman who went missing over the weekend.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says Jessica Marie Rush was last seen Sunday night in the 16000 block of Appomattox Avenue in Baton Rouge. It's still unclear how she left that address.

Rush is a white female, 8 months pregnant, approximately 5’3”, 145 pounds, has brown eyes, with brown shoulder length hair and has an angel wing tattoo on her lower back. She was last seen wearing black yoga pants and a red tank top.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact EBRSO at (225) 389-5000 or (225) 389-5061.

