EBRSO locate man originally reported missing
UPDATE: Clifford Ray Williams has been found in good health, according to EBRSO officials.
BATON ROUGE - Detectives are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.
Clifford Ray Williams was last seen on Sumrall Drive around 5 a.m. on August 26, according to an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
Detectives say they believe Williams may have traveled towards New Orleans in a silver or white 2017 Nissan Titan, with Louisiana license plate C708355.
Williams is described as a black male, approximately 5' 5", 130 pounds, and wearing eyeglasses.
Anyone with information about his location should contact EBRSO Detective Garland Johnson at (225) 389-5061.