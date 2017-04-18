EBRSO: Juveniles set fire at Glen Oaks High School

BATON ROUGE - Crews responded to Glen Oaks High School after two juveniles reportedly started a fire on campus Tuesday.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the fire was started by an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old who were setting electronic equipment on fire at the school.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene.

The juveniles were released to the District 6 Fire Department to be investigated for arson. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is assisting in the investigation.