EBRSO investigating armed robbery at Coursey Blvd. gas station
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at a Coursey Blvd. gas station.
An EBRSO spokesperson says a Shell gas station in the 11000 block of Coursey Blvd. near Sherwood Forrest Blvd. was robbed just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Two black males wearing masks robbed the store with a weapon, according to EBRSO. They say one of the suspects was wearing blue jeans, and the other was wearing camouflage pants.
Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
