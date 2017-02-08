EBRSO investigating armed robbery at Coursey Blvd. gas station

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at a Coursey Blvd. gas station.

An EBRSO spokesperson says a Shell gas station in the 11000 block of Coursey Blvd. near Sherwood Forrest Blvd. was robbed just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Two black males wearing masks robbed the store with a weapon, according to EBRSO. They say one of the suspects was wearing blue jeans, and the other was wearing camouflage pants.

Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.