Baton Rouge, Louisiana
EBRSO investigating armed robbery at Coursey Blvd. gas station

1 hour 26 minutes 2 seconds ago February 08, 2017 Feb 8, 2017 Wednesday, February 08 2017 February 08, 2017 10:14 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at a Coursey Blvd. gas station.

An EBRSO spokesperson says a Shell gas station in the 11000 block of Coursey Blvd. near Sherwood Forrest Blvd. was robbed just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Two black males wearing masks robbed the store with a weapon, according to EBRSO. They say one of the suspects was wearing blue jeans, and the other was wearing camouflage pants.

Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

