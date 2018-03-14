EBRSO helps add to boy's expansive patch collection

53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Wednesday, March 14 2018
SACRAMENTO, Calif.- Local law enforcement recently brought a smile to the face of a little boy in California.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office sent six-year-old Robert Romero Martinez a patch to add to his collection.

According to the Facebook page Police Patches for Robert, the little boy was born with DiGeorge Syndrome. Because of the syndrome, Robert is missing a piece of his 22nd chromosome. This affects many different systems of his body including but not limited to his immune system, neurological system, GI system, muscle system, and speech.

Robert said when he got older he wanted to be a police officer. He has been collecting different patches from law enforcement agencies all across the U.S. and now an EBRSO patch will be added to his expansive collection.

