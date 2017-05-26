EBRSO: Group sought in string of vehicle burglaries in south BR

BATON ROUGE – East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a group of men wanted for burglarizing several vehicles in south Baton Rouge.

The burglaries occurred in the Round Oak and Waterloo Subdivisions on the morning of May 25.

According to the sheriff's office, 13 vehicles were left unlocked and were burglarized.

Anyone with information on the string of burglaries or the identity of the suspects is asked to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5064. The sheriff's office reminds citizens to remove valuables from their vehicle, lock their vehicles and to report suspicious people or activity around their homes.