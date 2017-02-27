EBRSO finds 50-year-old woman and 1-year-old safe

Image via East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office: Shalanda Bennett, Ja'quarious Stewart.

UPDATE: The woman and child were located in Baton Rouge in good health, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.



BATON ROUGE – East Baton Rouge Sheriff's detectives are searching for a missing woman and child last seen near Southpark Drive.

Detectives are searching for 50-year-old Shalanda Bennett and 1 year-old Ja'quarious Stewart.

According to reports, both left the Southpark Drive area in a 2004 blue Dodge Ram on Feb. 25 around 11 p.m. The two were going to an address off of Scenic Highway, however never made it to the location.

Bennett was last seen wearing a blue shirt and dark blue capris. She is described as having thin medium length black hair, brown eyes and 5'1'' tall. Stewart was last seen wearing Batman shorts and a t-shirt. He is described as having brown eyes and short black hair.

The Ram the two were in is light blue, with a single cab and tool box in the bed with a Louisiana license plate: X703040.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5000