EBRSO extends deadline for property tax payments

BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is extending the deadline for property tax payments for all residents until April 21, 2017.

The Sheriff’s Office said the extension was due to technical issues at AT&T.

“The phones as well as the ability to pay online at the tax division are down until further notice,” EBRSO said. “We are currently working with AT&T to resolve the issue.”

Taxpayers will have until April 21 to make a payment without any penalties. Residents with questions can call 225-389-4816.