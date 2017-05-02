EBRSO deputy one of two injured in two-vehicle crash on I-12

BATON ROUGE - A crash involving an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputy cruiser and another vehicle resulted in two injuries Monday evening.

According to sources, the two vehicle crash occurred on I-12 near the Millerville exit ramp.

One EBRSO deputy was transported to a local hospital and is reported to be in stable condition, according to sources. Another individual was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injures.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.