EBRSO Deputies, K-9 officers take home awards in police dog trials
BATON ROUGE - Several East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Deputies and K-9s won multiple awards during the recent United States Police Canine Association Dog Trials.
The trials were held earlier this month. During the trials, law enforcement dogs had to complete challenges similar to what they do on the job.
The dogs showed off their agility, obedience, scent work, and criminal apprehension. The K-9s participated in the trials so they could be recertified, and return to the streets to fight crime.
Here is a list of the EBRSO winners:
Patrol Dog Results
-Capt. James Broussard/K-9 INDO
Top Dog Award
1st Place Overall
1st Place Obedience
2nd Place Scent Work
3rd Place Agility
-Sgt. Cody Grace/K-9 LENNOX
2nd Place Overall
1st Place Agility
1st Place Scent Work
3rd Place Obedience
Sgt. Jason Shows/K-9 LEX
3rd Place Criminal Apprehension
Narcotics Dog Results
-Sgt. Jesse Hale/K-9 JUMMA
5th Place Overall
3rd Place Outdoor Search
Bomb Dog Results
-Lt. Verner Bud/K-9 LIZA
Rookie Dog Award
2nd Place Overall
2nd Place Indoor Search
3rd Place Outdoor Search
