EBRSO Deputies, K-9 officers take home awards in police dog trials

BATON ROUGE - Several East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office Deputies and K-9s won multiple awards during the recent United States Police Canine Association Dog Trials.

The trials were held earlier this month. During the trials, law enforcement dogs had to complete challenges similar to what they do on the job.

The dogs showed off their agility, obedience, scent work, and criminal apprehension. The K-9s participated in the trials so they could be recertified, and return to the streets to fight crime.

Here is a list of the EBRSO winners:

Patrol Dog Results

-Capt. James Broussard/K-9 INDO

Top Dog Award

1st Place Overall

1st Place Obedience

2nd Place Scent Work

3rd Place Agility

-Sgt. Cody Grace/K-9 LENNOX

2nd Place Overall

1st Place Agility

1st Place Scent Work

3rd Place Obedience

Sgt. Jason Shows/K-9 LEX

3rd Place Criminal Apprehension

Narcotics Dog Results

-Sgt. Jesse Hale/K-9 JUMMA

5th Place Overall

3rd Place Outdoor Search

Bomb Dog Results

-Lt. Verner Bud/K-9 LIZA

Rookie Dog Award

2nd Place Overall

2nd Place Indoor Search

3rd Place Outdoor Search