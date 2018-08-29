EBRSO deputies gift local student new bicycle for school

BATON ROUGE - Two deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office gave a local student a special gift Tuesday.

CPU Deputies Fred Kimble and Jennifer Gonzalez gifted an Innovation Idea Public School student a new bike and helmet. According to a post on social media, Naquin "Quinn" Pierson mentioned to Gonzalez that he had to walk back and forth to school because the bus stop was so far away.

"Deputy Gonzalez and Deputy Kimble sprung into action and were able to get Quinn everything he needs to be able to ride to school instead of walk," read the social media post.