EBRSO: Burglar arrested after leaving cell phone at crime scene

BATON ROUGE - A local burglar was arrested after he left his cell phone behind at the scene of his last theft.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Diego Carrera is suspected in at least two separate burglaries in the Baton Rouge area over the past month.

The first was reported just over two weeks ago, on May 24. The victim told deputies he believed Carrera, a family member, had kicked in the front door and stolen a Rolex wristwatch valued at around $5,000. However, the victim told police that the watch was broken.

The victim added that he believed Carrera was on drugs and had stolen from him in the past for drug money.

On Thursday, Carrera hit another home in the area, this time while the homeowner was sleeping. The victim told investigators he woke up when he heard the break-in happening and confronted the thief. During the struggle, Carrera allegedly dropped his cell phone and forgot it at the scene as he fled.

Deputies searched the phone and found that the burglar had researched ways to repair a Rolex watch just days after the first burglary. This, along with other evidence on the phone, led deputies to the suspect.

Carrera was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Prison early Saturday morning. He's charged with burglary, criminal damage to property and theft.