EBRSO: Baton Rouge woman, two children missing

2 hours 54 minutes 56 seconds ago Tuesday, September 25 2018 Sep 25, 2018 September 25, 2018 7:55 PM September 25, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is searching for a Baton Rouge woman and her two children, last seen 12 days ago.

Trenea Mellion, 27, and her children Z'Nya, 8, and DeLawrence, 3, were last seen on Sept. 13 at the Baton Rouge Housing Authority. Authorities say Trenea has a mental illness and has not been taking her medication.

Mellion is driving a burgundy 2004 Honda Odyssey minivan.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at (225) 389-5000.

