EBRSO: 44-year-old has sex with runaway teen, drops her off at gas station

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man after he allegedly had sex with a 15-year-old girl and then left her at a West Baton Rouge gas station.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 44-year-old Jermaine Booker was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly had sex with the runaway teen and then drove her to a gas station in the trunk of his car.

Deputies say Booker met the victim at an apartment complex in July and brought her to a local motel. There, deputies say he had sex with the 15-year-old multiple times.

After learning that the victim was a missing teen, Booker then allegedly told her to get in the trunk of his car and drove her to a gas station in West Baton Rouge Parish. The sheriff's office says he then left her at that gas station.

A witness reportedly saw Booker drop the teen off and later identified him.

Booker is charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, indecent behavior with a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.