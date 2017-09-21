Latest Weather Blog
EBRSO: 44-year-old has sex with runaway teen, drops her off at gas station
BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man after he allegedly had sex with a 15-year-old girl and then left her at a West Baton Rouge gas station.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 44-year-old Jermaine Booker was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly had sex with the runaway teen and then drove her to a gas station in the trunk of his car.
Deputies say Booker met the victim at an apartment complex in July and brought her to a local motel. There, deputies say he had sex with the 15-year-old multiple times.
After learning that the victim was a missing teen, Booker then allegedly told her to get in the trunk of his car and drove her to a gas station in West Baton Rouge Parish. The sheriff's office says he then left her at that gas station.
A witness reportedly saw Booker drop the teen off and later identified him.
Booker is charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, indecent behavior with a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Thursday 9-21 afternoon weather
-
District attorney announces security bump at LSU home games
-
GoFundMe started in Donald Smart's honor
-
Surveillance video shows man stealing equipment intended for disabled children's fundraiser
-
Former BREC commissioner fatally shot outside home; Possibly connected to other shootings