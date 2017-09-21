91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBRSO: 44-year-old has sex with runaway teen, drops her off at gas station

2 hours 4 minutes ago Thursday, September 21 2017 Sep 21, 2017 September 21, 2017 12:10 PM September 21, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man after he allegedly had sex with a 15-year-old girl and then left her at a West Baton Rouge gas station.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 44-year-old Jermaine Booker was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly had sex with the runaway teen and then drove her to a gas station in the trunk of his car.

Deputies say Booker met the victim at an apartment complex in July and brought her to a local motel. There, deputies say he had sex with the 15-year-old multiple times. 

After learning that the victim was a missing teen, Booker then allegedly told her to get in the trunk of his car and drove her to a gas station in West Baton Rouge Parish. The sheriff's office says he then left her at that gas station.

A witness reportedly saw Booker drop the teen off and later identified him.

Booker is charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, indecent behavior with a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days