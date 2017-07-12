Latest Weather Blog
EBRSO: 3 women wanted for $16,000 credit card theft at BR Wal-Marts
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are seeking three women who allegedly used a fraudulent credit card to make several thousands of dollars in purchases at two area Wal-Marts.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, three women were reported making hefty purchases at the College Drive and the Cortana Drive Wal-Marts.
The sheriff's office says the women first made over $6,000 in purchases at the College Drive location before moving on to the Cortana Drive store that same day. The trio reportedly made off with $10,500 in fraudulent purchases from the second store.
Suspect one is described as a black female wearing a black jacket with blue jeans and a light blue purse. Suspect two is described as a black female wearing a black jacket with black pants. Suspect three is described as a black female wearing a black jacket with blue jeans and a red purse.
Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000.
