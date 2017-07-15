EBRSO: 2 arrested after man blinds neighbor with wasp spray during confrontation

Left: Daniel Walker, Right: Jacob Dickerson

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a pair of feuding neighbors after a Friday afternoon confrontation involving a chunk of concrete and can of wasp spray.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 13000 block of Honey Drive where they found 35-year-old Jacob Dickerson lying on the ground in front of his neighbor's home.

Deputies say that 65-year-old Daniel Walker, Dickerson's neighbor, admitted to spraying Dickerson in the face with the spray, which is used to kill wasps and other large insects. Walker told deputies that he sprayed Dickerson in the face after he walked onto his property while holding a chunk of concrete over his head, threatening him.

Dickerson claimed that he was only using the concrete to shield himself from Walker, who he claimed had a gun.

Deputies were able to obtain cell phone video from the incident which showed Dickerson standing on the public sidewalk in front of Walker's home. Deputies say he didn't appear to be shouting threats. However, they were able to find the piece of concrete that Walker was carrying at the time of the incident.

Deputies also confirmed that Walker did have a gun on his person, but it did not appear that he ever threatened Dickerson with it.

According to the sheriff's office, Dickerson became unruly during the investigation and had to be handcuffed before being transported to a hospital to be treated for his eyes. There, Dickerson continued to behave poorly, causing a disruption for nurses doctors and patients. He was later released from the hospital and charged with misdemeanor aggravated assault and disturbing the peace.

Walker was also arrested and charged with felony aggravated battery.

Deputies noted that this incident was part of an on-going feud between the two neighbors.