EBRSO: 2 arrested after dispute over prostitute turns violent

Left: Alexander Lopez, Right: Concepcion Vega

BATON ROUGE - Two men have been arrested after three victims were injured during a dispute over a prostitute Saturday.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene in the 2000 block of Jasper Avenue to find the three victims covered in blood.

Upon arrival, the three pointed to a man standing nearby and claimed he was one of the men who had had attacked them. Deputies detained the man, 34-year-old Concepcion Vega, and placed him in the back of a patrol unit.

Witnesses on the scene informed deputies the second suspect had fled inside a nearby apartment, possibly armed with a weapon. The property owner granted deputies access to the apartment where they found 28-year-old Alexander Lopez inside a bedroom.

Lopez was also detained and placed in the back of the patrol unit. The three victims then positively identified the two men as the ones responsible for attacking them.

Upon interviewing the victims, deputies were told the suspects became upset over a disagreement concerning a prostitute. The two then allegedly attacked the victims, with Lopez producing a knife before attacking.

EMS staff on the scene said the victims all sustained minor to moderate injuries from an apparent bladed weapon. According to arrest records, one victim suffered a possible stab wound behind his left ear and another suffered a slash to his chin which bled profusely.

Vega told deputies he was attacked by the three victims after the dispute over a prostitute and that Lopez pulled a knife for protection. Upon further questioning, Vega told deputies Lopez used a beer bottle to cut the three victims.

Authorities on the scene were unable to locate the weapon used in the altercation.

Deputies were later contacted by the property owner and told that Vega was previously evicted and was told many times not to return.

Vega and Lopez were arrested and each charged with three counts of aggravated battery. Vega was additionally charged with one count of trespassing.