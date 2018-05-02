EBRSO: 18-year-old evidence from attempted kidnapping leads to arrest in 1987 rape case

BATON ROUGE - A man has been arrested in a 30-year-old rape investigation after evidence collected from another crime linked him to the assault.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 53-year-old Edward Parker was arrested Wednesday based on DNA collected in an investigation into a 2000 attempted kidnapping.

The sheriff's office says the original crime happened June 16, 1987, in which a woman was kidnapped from the Sherwood Forest area. Investigators say the victim was kidnapped after she agreed to give a ride to a stranger, now believed to be Parker. He then allegedly brought her to an isolated area off Hoo Shoo Too Road and raped her at knifepoint.

In June of 2000, another woman was nearly kidnapped as she was leaving a fitness center on Bluebonnet Boulevard. The woman was able to fend off the attacker, but he left his hat behind. The Crime Lab processed the evidence, but technology at the time could not provide a positive DNA match.

In 2006, the lab informed detectives there was a match to a suspect’s profile from evidence obtained in the 1987 case. Detectives were unable to locate Parker at the time to provide a swab specimen to confirm the match.

The LSP Crime Lab recently reprocessed the evidence collected from the 2000 case with newer, more advanced technology, resulting in a positive match between the DNA samples taken from the 1987 and 2000 crimes. Detectives were able to locate Parker at the Raymond Laborde Correctional Center in Cottonport, where he was serving a 22-year sentence for several robberies.

While the charges in the 2000 case have surpassed the statute of limitations, the charges from the 1987 case, based on the criminal code from that time, have not. Parker was taken from the DOC facility Wednesday and booked into the EBR Parish Prison.