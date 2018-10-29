EBR sheriff's office thanks boy for heartwarming gesture

Photo: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office

BATON ROUGE - A local deputy was greeted with a smile and a gift by a young man wanting to show his appreciation for law enforcement over the weekend.

According to a post shared by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the officer identified as Deputy Dawson was out eating with family in uniform when a boy approached him. The boy, named Levi, gave the deputy a card thanking him for his service and some chocolate covered pretzels to snack on.

The sheriff's office says Levi also expressed an interest in getting into law enforcement himself.

"What a wonderful feeling it was for this man to show his appreciation for all LEO'S," the sheriff's office said on social media.