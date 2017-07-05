EBR schools to receive additional $6.4 million in disaster funds

BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge School Board will receive an additional $6.4 million in disaster recovery funds following the August 2016 flood.

The funds will reimburse for emergency protective measures at 16 different facilities in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Federal funding will also pay for recovery efforts such as flood clean up, demolition of damaged structures, debris removal services and other construction costs.

Area schools receiving assistance are below:

- Brookstown Magnet Middle School

- Greenbrier Elementary School

- Glen Oaks Park Elementary

- Glen Oaks High School

- Howell Park Elementary

- Lanier Elementary School

- Merrydale Elementary School

- Northdale Superintendent's Academy

- Park Forest Elementary School

- Park Forest Middle School

- Twin Oaks Elementary School

- Westdale Middle School

Funding will also assist with recovery efforts at four administrative buildings.

East Baton Rouge Schools have received more than $14 million for flood damage recovery, according to FEMA. Additionally, FEMA has awarded more than $87 million for schools for the August 2016 flood.