EBR schools forums focus on adding facilities, programs to the school system

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge School System plans to hold a series of forums to discuss future facilities and programs within the system.

Monday nights school leaders, concerned parents and board members discussed questions and ideas to move forward with adding news school buildings and programs.

.@EBRSchools holds forums to get the community's feedback on new facilities and programs in the parish, story tonight at 10pm @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/yLibkswhjG — Danielle WBRZ ?? (@DJacksonTV) September 25, 2017

Superintendent Warren Drake says the first priority is to focus on placing schools in the southern or south-eastern part of the parish where population is growing rapidly.

"The demographic study shows that people are moving towards South Baton Rouge and so we don't have enough schools in South Baton Rouge. So that'll be one of the first things we look at," Drake said.

The goal is to fund newer school buildings with a one cent sales tax, which is up for renewal in April.

Sam Robinson has a child in the public school system and provided his suggestions and ideas tonight.

"We want to ensure that we provide the best facilities possible for our children. And provide the best sort of educational environment for them," Robinson said.

Robinson hopes the school system will look at long-term goals that will better serve current and future generations.

"Making sure we have the right kinds of facilities, making sure we have the right kinds of space, making sure it's possible to have all the kids on the campus. All those things to build sort of cohesion amongst the school community," Robinson said.

The next scheduled forum will be held at Woodlawn Middle School on Tuesday, September 26th at 6:30 p.m, and October 3rd at Clairborne Elementary at 6:30 p.m.