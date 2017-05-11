EBR school system to receive additional $1.1 million in FEMA assistance

BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Parish School System will receive an additional $1.1 million in assistance from FEMA following the August flood.

The FEMA disaster funding will help with demolition, cleaning, remediation costs of classrooms, offices, bathrooms and storage areas at four educational facilities. The additional funding brings the total amount awarded to the school system to $5 million.

Following the flood, 16 school campuses flooded throughout the parish. FEMA's Public Assistance program awarded federal funds to Greenbrier Elementary School, Twin Oaks Elementary and Howell Park Elementary School. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System also received disaster funds for the Professional Development Center that flooded.

The program also awarded $14,000 to the Tangipahoa Parish School System for repairs at Hammond High School. FEMA has awarded about $79 million to schools following the flood.