East Baton Rouge School Board will vote to rename Istrouma High School

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge School System is planning to vote on renaming Istrouma High School to Istrouma High School Technology and Magnet. The school systems wants to

This $21 million project will house high school and middle school students. The middle school magnet will be housed on the first floor while the high school student will be on the second floor.

"It will be the middle school magnet component that will come, the digital arts and construction trades and all of that is going to be able to draw kids from all over the parish. It's a component that can draw kids from everywhere, which is the construction trades, the manufacturing trades and digital arts, says EBR Superintendent Warren Drake.

Istrouma High School will include 5 different components which includes STEM, Manufacturing Construction Crafts & Logistics, Istrouma Middle Magnet School, Hospitality and Tourism Culinary & Retail, and the College & Career Institute.

People in the neighborhood are hoping this will revitalize this school and area after the state shut it down in 2014.

"It was the worst looking school looking school around here, if you ask me. But now it's coming along beautifully," says Carl Gie who lives around the block of the school.

The middle school is set to open in January.

This school has been under construction for a more than three months and it's set to open in the fall.