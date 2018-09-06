80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

EBR School Board names new VP following Bernard's resignation

2 hours 26 minutes 50 seconds ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 September 06, 2018 5:41 PM September 06, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board has named its new vice president in the wake of Connie Bernard's resignation last week.

A spokesperson for the school system said that Kenyetta Nelson-Smith was named the vice president after a unanimous vote Thursday night. Bernard, who still serves on the board, was not present at the meeting.

Bernard announced her resignation last week, citing her husband's cancer diagnosis as the reason for her decision.

The news also came just weeks after a video surfaced showing her entering a neighbor's home and berating a group of high schoolers throwing a house party. That video drew ire for Bernard and caused numerous parents to call for her to step down. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days