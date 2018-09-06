EBR School Board names new VP following Bernard's resignation

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board has named its new vice president in the wake of Connie Bernard's resignation last week.

A spokesperson for the school system said that Kenyetta Nelson-Smith was named the vice president after a unanimous vote Thursday night. Bernard, who still serves on the board, was not present at the meeting.

Bernard announced her resignation last week, citing her husband's cancer diagnosis as the reason for her decision.

The news also came just weeks after a video surfaced showing her entering a neighbor's home and berating a group of high schoolers throwing a house party. That video drew ire for Bernard and caused numerous parents to call for her to step down.