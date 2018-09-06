80°
Latest Weather Blog
EBR School Board names new VP following Bernard's resignation
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board has named its new vice president in the wake of Connie Bernard's resignation last week.
A spokesperson for the school system said that Kenyetta Nelson-Smith was named the vice president after a unanimous vote Thursday night. Bernard, who still serves on the board, was not present at the meeting.
Bernard announced her resignation last week, citing her husband's cancer diagnosis as the reason for her decision.
The news also came just weeks after a video surfaced showing her entering a neighbor's home and berating a group of high schoolers throwing a house party. That video drew ire for Bernard and caused numerous parents to call for her to step down.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Allegations of mismanagement at EBR EMS after overtime figures surface
-
Temporary trailer park set up for 2016 flood causing headache for parish...
-
Group pushing back against movement to form City of St. George
-
Feed a Family: Importance of school lunches
-
State asking for admission of new evidence in hazing-death case