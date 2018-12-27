64°
EBR sandbag locations Thursday

Thursday, December 27 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

Residents are advised to bring their own shovels

Airline Highway Park 

17200 Airline Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70810

 

Alsen Park 

601 Old Rafe Meyer Road
Baton Rouge, LA 70807

 

Doyles Bayou Park 

7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road
Zachary, LA 70791

 

Flannery Road Park

801 Flannery Road
Baton Rouge, LA 70815

 

Hartley/Vey Park 

1702 Gardere Lane 

Baton Rouge, LA 70820 

 

Lovett Road Park

13443 Lovett Road
Central, LA 70818

 

Memorial Sports Complex

1702 Foss Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70802 

 

St. George Fire Department Headquarters 

14100 Airline Highway

Baton Rouge, LA 70817

