EBR sandbag locations Thursday

Residents are advised to bring their own shovels

Airline Highway Park

17200 Airline Highway

Baton Rouge, LA 70810

Alsen Park

601 Old Rafe Meyer Road

Baton Rouge, LA 70807

Doyles Bayou Park

7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road

Zachary, LA 70791

Flannery Road Park

801 Flannery Road

Baton Rouge, LA 70815

Hartley/Vey Park

1702 Gardere Lane

Baton Rouge, LA 70820

Lovett Road Park

13443 Lovett Road

Central, LA 70818

Memorial Sports Complex

1702 Foss Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

St. George Fire Department Headquarters

14100 Airline Highway

Baton Rouge, LA 70817

