EBR residents encouraged to recycle Christmas trees

BATON ROUGE - Santa has come and gone and many residents in East Baton Rouge are thinking about taking down their Christmas trees.

People are encouraged to give back this season by recycling their undecorated and unflocked trees. Parish officials say, the trees will be taken to a composting facility where they will be chipped and "beneficial" reused.

Christmas trees can be dropped off at the following locations until January 26.

-Independence Park

-Highland Road Park

-Memorial Stadium

-Flannery Road Park

-LSU across from the vet school

Christmas trees can also be placed curbside for recycling. The tree recycling program will start January 7 and run through January 19. The program is available for all EBR residents, with the exception of residents inside Baker and Zachary city limits. In order to be collected, the undecorated trees must be placed three feet away from other garbage and unbundled trash.

