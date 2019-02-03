EBR parish attorney resigns amid calls for her firing

Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish Attorney Lea Anne Batson has resigned.

Batson's resignation comes as the East Baton Rouge Metro Council was debating if they should remove her from her post. Councilman LaMont Cole introduced a measure to fire her at a council meeting earlier this month.

In a letter to Metro Council members this morning, Batson defends her tenure in office and notes that she has contacted each of them individually in the past two weeks “to discover and address your concerns about me and or the office. No one has been willing or able to articulate a specific problem.”

Batson became the parish attorney after her predecessor, Mary Roper was fired in 2014. Batson held other positions within the parish attorney’s office for more than 30 years.

WBRZ has learned that the council is expected to discuss who will replace Batson during tomorrow's meeting.