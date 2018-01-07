EBR officials, volunteers install over 200 smoke detectors amid recent fire tragedies

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Broome partnered with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, American Red Cross, Cajun Navy, Cajun Army and other volunteers to install over two hundred smoke detectors throughout the parish on Saturday.

"We want our citizens and our families to be equipped because we don't want any more fire tragedies to take place like we've seen in the first week of January," Mayor Broome said to a group of volunteers Saturday before walking the street.

Among the volunteers were the Louisiana State Fire Marshal and Baton Rouge Fire Chief.

Valisa Holly lives on Iroquoise Street just a few doors down from where an elderly woman and her two great-grandchildren were killed Friday in a house fire.

"I really needed them and I sure appreciate it," Holly told WBRZ.

Mayor Broome said, "I felt it was incumbent upon me as the leader of this city to be part of a very urgent call to action."

The mayor wanted to make sure herself that every home on the block of Iroquoise Street has properly working smoke detectors installed.

Officials are hoping that these installations will help prevent future tragedies.

***********

The Red Cross will send someone to help you install a fire alarm at your home. To apply online for a free fire alarm, click here or call (844) 741-7270.