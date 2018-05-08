EBR officials still looking for answers at downtown library construction site

BATON ROUGE - After a pair of compromised steel connectors caused workers to question the integrity of the River Center Library, the green spaces are back open in downtown Baton Rouge, and so are streets surrounding the construction site of the building.

However, the work on the structure is slowed to light duty.

"There's been a lot of anticipation for this, so for this to happen at this stage of the game was pretty devastating," Metro Councilwoman Tara Wicker said. Wicker represents the downtown area, and the library falls squarely inside her district.

"This is a huge anchor for downtown and Baton Rouge as a whole, so we have to make sure it's right."

Wicker says when finished, the new library will be a state-of-the-art attraction the entire area will be proud of. Before that can happen, questions need to be answered about the engineering problems that brought construction to a crawl.

And the councilwoman says she wants to get to the root of the construction issues, and hold those responsible for the any extra cost on the project.

"The public, the taxpayers need to know why did we even get to this point."

But so far, no answers from city hall on when the testing will be done, and what contractor is at fault.