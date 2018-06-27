92°
EBR Mosquito Abatement performing aerial spray Wednesday evening

By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Crews plan on conducting an aerial spray mission in northern parts of East Baton Rouge Parish Wednesday evening, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control.

The agency says the plan is to test a new insecticide formula on captive mosquitoes in rural parts of the parish, weather permitting.

Areas included in the spray include J.W. Wicker Road, Plank Road, and Tucker Road.

Spray time will be around 8:30 p.m., according to EBRPMARC.

