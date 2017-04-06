EBR Metro Councilman wants to fix neighborhood's traffic troubles

BATON ROUGE - An East Baton Rouge Metro Councilman is trying to fix a traffic issue in the Woodland Ridge neighborhood, but he says it could take a while.



The city's traffic engineer said they have to first gather traffic data in the congested neighborhood to help narrow down the problem. The trouble is, that subdivision is not the only one with traffic issues, and there's only so much money.



"A lot of the neighbors are being terrorized by the volume of traffic and peopel's speed," Metro Councilman Buddy Amarosa said.



Still, Amarosa says the project has his attention.



"I understand the neighbor's plight," he acknowledged. "I know what it's like to be held hostage to these cut throughs."



Amarosa wants to meet with the people complaning and will schedule a public meeting soon. Topics will include speed humps and advanced speed signs.



"I'm doing everything that we can, everything in my power," Amarosa said.