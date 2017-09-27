85°
EBR Metro Council votes to condemn Brandywine apartments

Wednesday, September 27 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council has voted to condemn a derelict apartment complex that's been without water or electricity since 2016. 

In a meeting on Wednesday, council members voted to condemn the complex, deeming it unfit for anyone to live in. The decision comes after a long debate concerning the future of the apartments.

In 2016, Entergy cut off all electricity to the complex after residents accrued more than $60,000 in energy costs owed to the company. 

