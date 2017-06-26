EBR Metro Council to vote on parish-wide smoking ban Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council is once again set to vote on a parish-wide smoking ban.

If passed, the ordinance would prohibit smoking in all public places throughout the parish. This would include businesses like casinos and bars.

Despite the popular belief that the ban will hurt these businesses, Councilwoman Chauna Banks says it will be a boon all around.

"I believe it will raise revenues, because people who won't go to these establishments because of smoking now will," Banks said. "So I'm very excited about the possibility."

The East Baton Rouge Smoke-Free Coalition is also backing the ban, saying it will protect roughly 3,000 employees from second-hand smoke.

In April of last year, when a similar smoking ban went before the City Parish Council, it went down after a 6-6 tie vote.

The metro council is set to vote on the ban Wednesday.