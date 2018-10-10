EBR Metro Council to consider opposing Port Allen plant development

BATON ROUGE - Residents on both sides of the river are presenting concerns over a Port Allen plant. During tonight’s East Baton Rouge Metro Council meeting, the council will consider joining the fight against it.

Some members are opposed to the construction of Thermaldyne, an oil-based material recycling plant. Last month the Department of Environmental Quality held a public hearing on the facility. The meeting featured a slew of residents worried about the hazards that come with putting the plant on North Line Road.

The Louisiana Environmental Action Network has come out in strong opposition against the plant, claiming the facility will release toxins into the air. According to a Thermaldyne spokesperson, the plant will emit very little emissions.

Officials with the Louisiana Economic Development and West Baton Rouge Parish are in favor of the project. Thermaldyne says competitors are spreading false information and the plant would employ 75 people.

Tonight's proposal will be heard and scheduled for a public hearing in two weeks.